Army officer killed as Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

An Army officer was killed when Pakistani troops violated ceasefire and resorted to heavy firing and mortar shelling in forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC) Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district on Monday.

The Pakistan Army initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing from small arms and intense shelling of mortars along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army retaliated in a befitting manner, he said and added a Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) identified as S Singh was killed in the firing from across the border.

Pakistan has been targeting the forward areas and border hamlets along the LoC in J&K frequently. Three army soldiers were killed and four others were injured on October 1 as Pakistani troops violated ceasefire along the LoC in Kupwara and Poonch districts.

Over the last eight months, more than 3,000 ceasefire violations by Pakistan have been reported, the most in 17 years. Over 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan troops were recorded in 2019.

In September, there were 47 violations by Pakistan of the ceasefire agreed upon by both sides in 2003. The Indian Army maintains that Pakistani troops have been frequently violating ceasefire by resorting to heavy shelling and firing to help the militants to infiltrate.

There is a 198 km International Border and over 510 km of LoC with Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.