Army officer, militant killed in encounter in J&K’s Rajouri

An army officer and an unidentified militant were killed in an ongoing encounter between security forces and ultras in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday.

A defence spokesperson said during an encounter with militants in Thanamandi area of Rajouri, one junior commissioner officer (JCO )of Rashtriya Rifles suffered bullet injuries while one ultra was killed.

“The JCO was immediately evacuated to the nearest medical facility but later succumbed to his injuries. A search operation is going on,” he said.

Reports said the encounter erupted after J&K police, army and the CRPF launched a search operation in Karyote Kalas area of Thanamandi belt near the Line of Control (LoC) following inputs about the presence of militants there.

This morning, as the security forces were zeroing in on the suspected hideout, terrorists fired upon them resulting in death of a JCO who hailed from Pauri, Garhwal, in Uttarakhand, reports added.

Sources said the militants hiding in the area may have infiltrated from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) recently. On August 6, the army had encountered two militants in Pangai area of Thanamandi. In the past few weeks, several encounters have taken place in Rajouri’s Daddal in Nowshera, Sunderbani and Pangai in Thanamandi.

J&K police chief Dilbagh Singh last week said that the infiltration from launch pads across the border has resumed. “The training camps and launch pads being run by the Pakistani army are full to their capacity. We generally assume the number of terrorists at such camps remains between 250 and 300 who are trained and ready for launching into Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.