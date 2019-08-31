Army on alert after infiltration attempts along LoC

Amid unconfirmed reports of infiltration attempts and ceasefire violations by Pakistani army in Gulmarg and Gurez sectors of north Kashmir in the last few days, Indian Army has been put on high alert across the Line of Control (LoC), sources told DH.

There are reports that militants are making repeated attempts to sneak into Kashmir Valley amid cross-LoC firing incidents in Hajipir and Gurez sectors.

However, the Army has maintained silence on the reported incidents.

Last week J&K government spokesperson Rohit Kansal had admitted that “threat” from across the LoC “continues as security forces were maintaining highest level of alert to deal with any challenge.”

Sources said Pakistan is trying to push militants into Indian territory taking advantage of prevailing situation in Kashmir. “They resort to shelling to give cover to the infiltrators. However, Indian army is on alert and several infiltration attempts have been foiled in the last two weeks,” they said and added two Indian forward posts came under attacks by militants after they sneaked a few kilometres deep into the Indian side of the LoC.

Though the attacks were repulsed, the infiltrators are known to have moved quietly into nearby woods.

Sources said following reports that a group of militants may have sneaked into Kashmir through Hajipir sector, the Army launched a major search operation in and around the Valley’s premier resort of Gulmarg in Baramulla district last week. “So-far, two persons have been detained and mostly likely they are militant guides from Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir,” they revealed.

Reports said several hotels and guest houses in Gulmarg, 52-km from here, and its neighbourhood were searched by the army in the last 10-days. The Army and police have restricted movement of people in some of the areas put on a high alert, reports said.

Similarly, Gurez sector of neighboring Bandipora district had earlier this week witnessed heavy cross-LoC shelling and firing in which, at least, one person was injured and 23 residential houses and other structures were damaged.

On Friday, Army Chief, General Bipin Rawat visited a couple of Army formations and units situated near the LoC to obtain firsthand information about the prevailing situation. He also flew over some other forward areas of the LoC in a helicopter before returning to Srinagar where he held a series of meetings with top military commanders to review the prevailing security situation in the Valley.