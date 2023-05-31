Army opens fire after suspicious movement in Poonch

Army opens fire after suspicious movement near LoC in J&K's Poonch

The firing was reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector around 4 am but there was no immediate report of any casualty

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • May 31 2023, 08:31 ist
  • updated: May 31 2023, 09:57 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Army on Wednesday opened fire after noticing suspicious movements near the border fence along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The firing was reported from forward Karmara village in Gulpur sector around 4 am but there was no immediate report of any casualty, the officials said.

They said the Army troops engaged in firing by small arms following suspicious movements of some people who were trying to sneak into this side from across the border.

The whole area was cordoned off and a search operation was underway when last reports were received, the officials said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Jammu and Kashmir
Indian Army
Poonch

Related videos

What's Brewing

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Annual mango party is back in Bengaluru

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Nostalgia on wheels: Vintage cars at Lulu Mall

Grass is not always greener overseas

Grass is not always greener overseas

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

TSPSC paper leak case: ChatGPT, e-devices used to cheat

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

Easing Bengaluru’s traffic woes

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

DH Toon | 9 years of 'seva'

 