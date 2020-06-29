Army porters detained for 'suspicious’ use of WhatsApp in J&K

Security forces detained three Army porters in the border Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday on suspicion that they were using WhatsApp in a manner which has deemed 'sensitive'.

Reports said the trio, residents of Balakote Mendhar area of Poonch district, are working with an Army unit near Bhimber Gali area of Line of Control (LoC).



Sources said the suspicion arose after it was found that their numbers were also part of some Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir based WhatsApp groups. "All the three are being questioned and joint teams of forces and intelligence agencies are investigating the matter,” they said.



An official said nothing much adverse has come to the fore so far except their presence in WhatsApp groups from across the LoC which was treated as a cause of concern by the forces.