Army says Budgam resident was not thrashed

Army releases video of Budgam resident leaving camp, denies charges he was thrashed

The Army said such allegations are part of the larger modus operandi to instigate people against it

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Jun 28 2021, 17:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2021, 17:52 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Army on Monday released the video of a Budgam resident being handed over to his friends at a camp, seeking to deny his family's claim that he was thrashed by troops last week when he was questioned following an intelligence input.

Mohammed Ramzan (47), a resident of Redbugh in Magam area of central Kashmir, was admitted to SMHS hospital in an unconscious state.

His family had claimed he was beaten up by army personnel deployed at Aripanthan in Magam, a charge denied by the force.

Taking exception to the charges, the Army released a video which purportedly shows the man being handed over to his two friends -- Ghulam Mohiduin Mir and Tariq Ahmed Khan, who works with All India Radio -- after questioning.

The Army said Ramzan's personal belongings such as his phone and other items were properly checked by him and his friends before leaving the camp, and that they expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the forces.

The Army also said such allegations are part of the larger modus operandi to instigate people against it, which could lead to a law and order situation.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jammu and Kashmir
Budgam
Assault

Related videos

What's Brewing

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad

A final word before Bezos blasts off

A final word before Bezos blasts off

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp

 