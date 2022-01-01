Army soldier dies by suicide in Gwalior, probe underway

Army soldier dies by suicide in Gwalior, probe underway

The incident occurred in the Murar cantonment area of Gwalior on Friday

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 01 2022, 22:05 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 22:15 ist
A preliminary probe has revealed that the deceased had spoken to his mother before taking the extreme step. Credit: iStock Images

A 20-year-old soldier of the Indian Army allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in a cantonment area in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior district, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Murar cantonment area of Gwalior on Friday, an official said.

Manish Singh, a resident of Bihar, went missing from his barrack on Friday evening and when he did not return till the next day morning, his colleagues launched a search for him, Murar police station in-charge Shailendra Bhargava said.

Singh was found hanging from a tree in a deserted area near the barracks, he said.

A preliminary probe has revealed that the deceased had spoken to his mother before taking the extreme step, the official said, adding that the police have seized the deceased soldier's mobile phone and other documents.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause for the suicide, Bhargava said.

Check out the latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Madhya Pradesh
Gwalior
India News
Army man

Related videos

What's Brewing

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Tirumala temple's seva the most expensive in the world

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Major stampedes at religious gatherings in India

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

Staycations, workations new watchwords for tourism

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

For pop music, it was a year of the deep dive

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

Kausalya supraja Rama: MS’s kin reprise Suprabhatam

 