Armyman, civilians injured during ceasefire by Pak

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, Jammu,
  • Jun 17 2019, 14:56pm ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2019, 15:07pm ist
Smoke rises after firing of a mortar shell by Pakistani Army near the Line of Control (LoC) (PTI Image for representation)

An armyman and three civilians, including an 11-year-old girl, were injured during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said Monday.

The Pakistani army started shelling villages and forward posts on Sunday and it continued until this morning, they said.

They started with small arms and later resorted to mortar shelling. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, the officials said.

One armyman received splinter injuries. Maryam Bi, 11, was injured in Kanote village and two others were injured in Shahpur village, they said.

Last week, an army jawan was killed and three others were injured in mortar shelling by the Pakistani army along the Line of Control in Salotri forward area of Poonch district. 

