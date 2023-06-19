Army's cycling expedition to Umling La flagged off

Army's cycling expedition to world's highest motorable pass Umling La flagged off in Ladakh

The expedition was flagged off by Colonel (Retd) Sonam Wangchuk from Hall of Fame in Leh.

PTI
PTI, Leh,
  Jun 19 2023, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 19 2023, 15:54 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

A cycling expedition by the Army's Dhanurdhari Gunners under the aegis of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps to the world's highest motorable pass was flagged off from here on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.

The team, comprising Army and civilian enthusiasts, will summit Umling La -- at an altitude of 19,024 feet -- in four cycling days, covering a distance of 400 kilometres, the official said.

Also Read | Father-daughter bike to highest motorable road

A large number of veterans, 'Veer Naris', schoolchildren and community members participated in the flag-off ceremony and encouraged the team members, the spokesperson said.

"The expedition will be a true test of the Dhanurdhari Gunners' grit and strength. It is an effort to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', invigorate patriotic fervour, instil a spirit of national integration and promote fitness," he added.

cycling
Indian Army
India News
Umling La Pass
Ladakh

