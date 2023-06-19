Army's cycling expedition to world's highest motorable pass Umling La flagged off in Ladakh

A cycling expedition by the Army's Dhanurdhari Gunners under the aegis of the Leh-based Fire and Fury Corps to the world's highest motorable pass was flagged off from here on Monday, a defence spokesperson said.
The team, comprising Army and civilian enthusiasts, will summit Umling La -- at an altitude of 19,024 feet -- in four cycling days, covering a distance of 400 kilometres, the official said.
The expedition was flagged off by Colonel (Retd) Sonam Wangchuk from Hall of Fame in Leh.
A large number of veterans, 'Veer Naris', schoolchildren and community members participated in the flag-off ceremony and encouraged the team members, the spokesperson said.
"The expedition will be a true test of the Dhanurdhari Gunners' grit and strength. It is an effort to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', invigorate patriotic fervour, instil a spirit of national integration and promote fitness," he added.
