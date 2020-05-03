Will bring Amethi's people back soon: Smriti Irani

Around 32,500 Amethi people stuck outside UP, will bring them back soon: Smriti Irani

PTI
PTI, Amethi,
  • May 03 2020, 16:16 ist
  • updated: May 03 2020, 16:21 ist
Smriti Irani. PTI

Union minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani on Sunday said she has received information about around 32,500 people from her constituency stranded in other states due to the coronavirus lockdown and assured that they will be brought back soon.

In an around 15-minute video conference with mediapersons, she also hoped that the normalcy will return soon.

Follow live updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

I had got a record of around 32,500 people from Amethi stranded outside, she said, adding that they will return to their homes very soon after the completion of all formalities by the authorities.

She asked mediapersons to give suggestions in public interest and appealed to people to maintain social distancing to keep Amethi free from the coronavirus pandemic.

