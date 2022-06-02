'Arrest us all at once': Kejriwal's request to PM Modi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday defended AAP members against corruption and requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrest all of them at once and conduct the probe.

Stating that they are not afraid of being arrested, Kejriwal said, "I request PM Modi to put all the ministers and MLAs from AAP behind the bars and ask all the central agencies to do all investigations at a go. Do as many raids as you want. You arrest one minister at a time, it obstructs public works."

"Some people say this is because of upcoming Himachal Pradesh elections, some say this is revenge for Punjab elections. Whatever the reason is, we are not afraid to get arrested. Several raids were done on AAP leaders five years ago but nothing was recovered," he said.

Alleging that the Centre is misusing ED, Kejriwal said that Manish Sisodia will be ED's next target.

He further said that they don't know the politics behind sending Jain and Sisodia to jail. "It will only harm the country," Kejriwal said.