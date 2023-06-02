'Arrest Brij by June 9 or else...,' farmers warn Centre

'Arrest WFI chief by June 9 or else...,' farmer leaders warn Centre

'After June 9, demonstrations and panchayats will be held across the country,' Tikait said on the decision

PTI
PTI,
  • Jun 02 2023, 17:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 18:15 ist
Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait with other union leaders during a 'Khap Mahapanchayat' to deliberate on the next steps to be taken in the agitation pertaining to the ongoing wrestlers' issue. Credit: PTI Photo

The 'Khap mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Friday demanded the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and gave the government time till June 9. 

"We are giving the government time till June 9 to start discussion on the matter. After June 9, demonstrations and panchayats will be held across the country in support of these daughters (women wrestlers)," farmer leader Rakesh Tikait said on the decision of Khap Panchayat held in Kurukshetra, Haryana in support of the wrestlers’ protest. 

More to follow...

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Wrestlers
India News
WFI
Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh
farmers

Related videos

What's Brewing

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Wishes for Ilayaraja, Mani Ratnam's birthday pour in

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Gaganyaan run-up picks pace, eyeing key milestones

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Healthy proposal to promote food streets

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Mind the wealth gap, bridge it with wealth tax

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Most aliens may be artificial intelligence

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

Maharashtra villagers 'lift' newly-made road with hands

 