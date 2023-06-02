'Arrest WFI chief by June 9 or else...,' farmer leaders warn Centre

The 'Khap mahapanchayat' in Haryana's Kurukshetra on Friday demanded the arrest of WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, and gave the government time till June 9.

VIDEO | “We are giving the government time till June 9 to start discussion on the matter. After June 9, demonstrations and panchayats will be held across the country in support of these daughters (women wrestlers),” says farmer leader Rakesh Tikait on decision of Khap Panchayat… pic.twitter.com/uLwDndgJZD — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 2, 2023

