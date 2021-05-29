Arrested Pakistani intruder succumbs to bullet injuries at Jammu hospital

A Pakistani intruder, who was arrested recently in an injured condition after being shot at by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel along the International border in Samba sector, succumbed to injuries at a hospital here, officials said on Saturday.
Syed Raja Aasim (27), a resident of Danga in Lahore, received multiple bullet injuries when he ignored repeated warnings by the BSF while trying to sneak into this side on May 18.
“The Pakistani national succumbed to injuries on Friday while undergoing treatment at Government Medical College (GMC) hospital Jammu,” an official said, adding an effort would be made to contact Pakistani Rangers to hand over the body to his relatives for last rites after a postmortem examination.
The officials said nothing objectionable was seized from the deceased at the time of his arrest from Ban Glad area.
After being administered first aid by the BSF, he was immediately taken to civil hospital and later referred to the GMC hospital for specialised treatment, the officials said.
He was the second Pakistani intruder killed by the BSF along the IB in Samba sector this month as an infiltrator was shot dead on May 5.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Face recognition to snuff out fake PDS beneficiaries?
DH Toon | Job crisis in India amid Covid-19 second wave
Why India's west coast has more to lose during cyclones
How a 4-day work week can reduce carbon footprint
A Qantas flight offered Aussies super blood moon views
Sanjana George: Know more about the WWE star - In Pics
Delhi gets its 2nd drive-in Covid-19 vaccine centre
Million struggle to buy food in coup-hit Myanmar