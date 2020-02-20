Art, kulhad-chai & litti-chokha: PM Modi at Hunar Haat

Art, kulhad-chai and litti-chokha: PM Narendra Modi at Delhi's Hunar Haat

DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 20 2020, 10:27am ist
  • updated: Feb 20 2020, 11:50am ist
Prime Minister Narendra Modi indulged in scrumptious regional food during his visit. (Twitter Image/@narendramodi/@narendramodi)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ‘Hunar Haat’ in Delhi on February 19. He was accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. PM Modi met creative individuals at craft fest. 

He enjoyed Bihar's traditional food - litti chokha with a hot cup of chai for lunch.

He interacted with various artists at the conventions and also tried his hands on some music at the festival.‘Hunar Haat’, a mega mission of craft, cuisine and culture is an initiative by Ministry of Minority Affairs. 

 

"The participation of people from all across India makes #HunarHaat a vibrant place," tweeted the Prime Minister.

