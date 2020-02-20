Art, kulhad-chai and litti-chokha: PM Narendra Modi at Delhi's Hunar Haat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited ‘Hunar Haat’ in Delhi on February 19. He was accompanied by Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. PM Modi met creative individuals at craft fest.

He enjoyed Bihar's traditional food - litti chokha with a hot cup of chai for lunch.

Had tasty Litti Chokha for lunch along with a hot cup of tea... #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/KGJSNJAyNu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

He interacted with various artists at the conventions and also tried his hands on some music at the festival.‘Hunar Haat’, a mega mission of craft, cuisine and culture is an initiative by Ministry of Minority Affairs.

Glimpses of our culture and diversity in one map…have a look at this. #HunarHaat pic.twitter.com/dFWyO0KC3K — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Efforts such as #HunarHaat have given a platform to many talented individuals. I met some of them earlier this afternoon... pic.twitter.com/foJzBdRldE — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

Trying my hand at some music in #HunarHaat... pic.twitter.com/LQDV2DWcyO — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 19, 2020

"The participation of people from all across India makes #HunarHaat a vibrant place," tweeted the Prime Minister.