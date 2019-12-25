Article 370 was a 'chronic disease', says PM Modi

Prime minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday justified the abrogation of Article 370, that granted special status to Jammu & Kashmir, terming it a ''chronic disease'' and hinted that his government would continue to move ahead on its nationalist agenda.

Speaking at a function here, Modi, quoting former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, said that the evaluation of the performance of a government could be done on two parameters, that included resolution of inherited problems and the base provided to the future generations.

He said that his government had taken care of both the parameters.

''Art 370 kitni purani bimari thi....kitni kathin lagti thi..hame virasat mein mili thi...humne theek kiya...aram se hua..sabki dharnayen choor choor ho gayi'' (Art 370 was a chronic disease....it looked so difficult to treat...we had inherited it...we treated it....quite easily...all apprehensions of others proved false), the prime minister said.

''Ram Janambhoomi was another such issue....it was also settled in a peaceful manner,'' Modi said.

He also cited CAA as another achievement of his government.

''Abhi jo bache hain unke samadhan ke liye bhi Bharat prayas kar raha hai'' (the country is trying to resolve the other pending issues), the Prime Minister said apparently hinting that his government would move ahead with the implementation of the BJP's agenda and election promises.

Earlier Modi unveiled a 25 feet high statue of Vajpayee and also laid the foundation stone of a Medical University in the latter's name.