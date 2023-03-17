Kashmiri pandits, Muslim artists share stage in Jammu

Artists, intellectuals from Kashmiri Pandit, Muslim community share stage at Jammu event

'Yom-e-sout-e-Kashmir' was organised by the Gayoor Foundation in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Language on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, Jammu,
  • Mar 17 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Mar 17 2023, 16:22 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

In an initiative to bring Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims closer, a cultural organisation held an event in Jammu which brought together artists, writers, poets and intellectuals from the two communities on one stage.

'Yom-e-sout-e-Kashmir' was organised by the Gayoor Foundation in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture and Language on Wednesday.

The foundation is named after veteran writer-poet Syed Ghulam Rasool Gayoor, who was shot dead by terrorists in 2005.

"We organised Yom-e-Sout-e-Kashmir here. The aim behind organising it is to bring Kashmiri Pandits and Muslims, who were distanced from each other (due to the eruption of militancy)," Gayoor Foundation chairman Showkat Gayoor Andrabi told PTI.

Also Read | Situation in India no different from Pakistan: Mehbooba Mufti slams BJP over misuse of central agencies

"We want to restore the compositeness," he said.

The focus of the foundation is to bring down walls of mistrust between the two communities, he said.

Writers, artists and poets including P N Trisal, A K Naaz, Darakhshan Andrabi, P N Shaad, Bal Krishen Sansasi, P S Betab and Wali Muhammad Aseer Kishtwari, and singers Qaiser Nizami, Deepali Wattal and Zahida Taranum participated in the event.

Writer and organiser P L Pandita said, "It is the day of brainstorming. We are committed to bringing the two communities together. We hope that more such programmes will be organised in the future. We appeal to both the communities to actively participate in this movement."

"One community has faced a lot of problems for several decades. Kashmiri Pandits migrated from the Valley. We want to end the era of fear and uncertainty," said actor and writer Ayash Arif.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jammu and Kashmir
India News
Kashmiri Pandits
Kashmiri Muslims

Related videos

What's Brewing

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Covid-19 found in raccoon dogs in China: Report

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

Satya Nadella, Delhi Capitals to own MLC team in US

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

World Sleep Day 2023 | Facts you didn't know

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

India falls hard for extravagant pre-wedding videos

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

Two SpiceJet pilots have coffee in cockpit, derostered

 