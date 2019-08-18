Arun Jaitley still on life support

Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley continued to be on life support system even as several leaders, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Union ministers Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan visited him at the AIIMS here, where he is admitted.

Jaitley (66), who had a kidney transplant on May 14, 2018, was admitted on August 9 after he complained of breathlessness. A multidisciplinary team of doctors is monitoring him.

Besides Kejriwal, Irani and Paswan, others who visited Jaitley include Himachal Pradesh Governor Kalraj Mishra, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Joint General Secretary Dr Krishna Gopal and former Samajwadi Party leader Amar Singh.

President Ram Nath Kovind, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had visited AIIMS last Friday, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited him on August 9.

Jaitley, a four-term MP who is now out of action, had declined to be part of Narendra Modi's Cabinet this time due to health reasons and had not contested the 2019 elections too. Earlier this January, he had left for a "medical check-up" in the United States.