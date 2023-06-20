Arvind Kejriwal calls second meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority on June 28

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) on June 28, government sources said on Tuesday. The first meeting of the authority, chaired by Kejriwal, was held on Tuesday.

The meeting discussed initiating disciplinary proceedings against an official who was involved in some wrongdoing in the Forensic Science Laboratory.

"Since the matter was in black and white, the authority was unanimous in its decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the official," Kejriwal had said earlier in the day.