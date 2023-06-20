Kejriwal calls second meeting of NCCSA on June 28

Arvind Kejriwal calls second meeting of National Capital Civil Service Authority on June 28

The meeting discussed initiating disciplinary proceedings against an official who was involved in some wrongdoing in the FSL.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 20 2023, 16:39 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2023, 17:01 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi, on Tuesday, June 20, 2023. Credit: IANS/Twitter

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called the second meeting of the National Capital Civil Service Authority (NCCSA) on June 28, government sources said on Tuesday. The first meeting of the authority, chaired by Kejriwal, was held on Tuesday.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal proposes Delhi Cabinet meeting with L-G V K Saxena over spurt in crimes

The meeting discussed initiating disciplinary proceedings against an official who was involved in some wrongdoing in the Forensic Science Laboratory.

"Since the matter was in black and white, the authority was unanimous in its decision to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the official," Kejriwal had said earlier in the day.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Chirag-Satwik rise to career-high World No 3

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Puri Rath Yatra: Wonder that is chariot making

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Foreign tourists fix a date with Kashmir again

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Titanic submersible: Why undersea rescues are difficult

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

Rohingya refugees face hunger, crime after aid cuts

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

'Vanishing glaciers threaten 2 bn lives downstream'

 