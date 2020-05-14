Kejriwal, Delhi Cantt MLA take oath as NDMC members

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Cantt MLA Virender Kadian take oath as NDMC members

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 14 2020, 22:58 ist
  • updated: May 14 2020, 22:58 ist

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Virender Singh Kadian took oath as members of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Thursday.

In a special meeting of the council, the civic body's chairman Dharmendra Kumar administered the oath of faith and allegiance to the Constitution to Kejriwal who became a member of the NDMC by virtue of being the New Delhi MLA.

"Chairman-NDMC also administered the oath to Virender Singh Kadian, Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from the Delhi Cantonment constituency, as a member of the council in elected category member of the council," an official statement said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Arvind Kejriwal
NDMC
New Delhi
Delhi

What's Brewing

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Donald Trump keeps raising 'Obamagate' - What's that?

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Kids with cancer are not at higher COVID-19 risk: Study

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

Here is a guide on how to wear your COVID-19 mask

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

How politics is hampering COVID-19 battle in Bengal

 