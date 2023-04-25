Kejriwal launches 180 websites of depts of Delhi govt

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates 180 new websites of 50 depts of Delhi govt

Some of the departments whose websites were inaugurated include the transport and the public works departments

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 25 2023, 14:17 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2023, 14:19 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday inaugurated 180 new websites of 50 departments of the Delhi government and stressed on using artificial intelligence to make services more accessible to the common people.

Some of the departments whose websites were inaugurated include the transport and the public works departments. 

"The 180 websites of 50 departments have been integrated into one portal of the Delhi government. The old websites were driven by old technology and weren't tab friendly.

"Now, we have moved to cloud storage and removed the server system. Server crashes won't happen. These websites have the latest technology, sufficient bandwidth and space," he said at the inauguration event.

Asserting that they have to cater to the requirements of people through these websites, Kejriwal said that Artificial Intelligence is the future of technology and it has to be seen how it can be used by the government for making services more accessible to people.

Delhi Revenue and Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot said the websites were last upgraded nearly 15 years ago and were prone to glitches whenever traffic increased.

"It is after 2007-08 that the websites are being upgraded. These were government sites and used to crash if the traffic grew. But on the new sites, even if traffic increases to a couple of lakhs per second they won't crash. These sites are also mobile-friendly. We have adopted the latest technology," he said.

