Kejriwal issues directives to slash RT-PCR test prices

Arvind Kejriwal issues directives to reduce price of RT-PCR Covid-19 test in Delhi

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 30 2020, 13:17 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 13:19 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he has issued directives to reduce the price of the RT-PCR test in the national capital, saying it will help those going to private labs for Covid-19 tests.

Currently, people have to spend Rs 2,400 for the RT-PCR test at private labs.

"I have directed that the rates of RT PCR tests be reduced in Delhi. Whereas tests are being conducted free of cost in govt establishments, however this will help those who get their tests done in pvt labs," Kejriwal tweeted.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in reply to the chief minister's tweet said orders for this will be issued immediately.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

RT-PCR tests
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Arvind Kejriwal

What's Brewing

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 