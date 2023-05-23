Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh get fresh court summons in PM Modi degree case

Kejriwal gets fresh court summons in PM degree case

The next date of hearing has been fixed as June 7

DH Web Desk
  • May 23 2023, 12:21 ist
  • updated: May 23 2023, 12:21 ist
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

A Gujarat court on Tuesday issued fresh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and AAP leader Sanjay Singh in a case related to PM Modi's degree. 

More to follow...

 

Gujarat
Arvind Kejriwal
Sanjay Singh
Narendra Modi

