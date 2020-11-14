Arvind Kejriwal to meet Amit Shah, seek additional Covid-19 beds in Delhi

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to meet Home Minister Amit Shah seeking provision for additional Covid-19 beds in central government run hospitals in the national capital, amid the city witnessing a surge in the virus infection.

This comes close on the heels of Kejriwal writing to Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan requesting him to augment bed capacity in central government-run hospitals in following apprehensions that the number of Covid-19 cases could reach 15,000 a day in the coming weeks.

Kejriwal wrote to Vardhan earlier this week, citing a shortfall of around 4,900 beds in hospitals, and urged him to direct central government-run hospitals to provide at least 1,092 additional beds, including 300 ICU beds, with the required medical staff.

Sources said Kejriwal's meeting with Shah would take place soon to follow up on his request for additional beds.

Kejriwal has already announced that several steps will be taken to handle rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi, including certain restrictions. These steps will also be discussed with Shah, sources said.

He is also likely to ask for further assistance from the Centre, including co-operation from other states on controlling pollution which is leading to increase in cases during the festival season.

The capital is witnessing surge in Covid-19 cases since October 20 with the Delhi government officials attributing it to the festival season and laxity in adhering to norms like ensuring social distancing and wearing masks.

On Friday, 7,802 cases and 91 deaths were reported in the national capital, taking the total number of cases to 4,74,830 and toll to 7,423. As on Friday evening, there were 51,752 active Covid-19 patients in the capital and a large number of them are in home isolation, according to medical bulletin.

Delhi, at present, has 16,633 beds of which only 8,750 are occupied. Of the 1,325 ICU beds with ventilators, only 153 are vacant while of the 2,159 ICU beds without ventilators, 273 are available, according to Delhi government's website on Covid-19.