Arvind Kejriwal to perform Diwali puja at Thyagaraj Stadium

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will perform the Diwali puja at Thyagaraj Stadium, where his government is constructing a replica of the Ayodhya’s Ram temple.

According to officials, the replica of the temple is being built as part of the government's “Delhi ki Diwali” celebrations.

The officials said the replica of the temple will be part of the stage where the puja will be performed.

The Diwali puja will be live telecast.

Last year, Kejriwal had performed the puja at the Akshardham temple.

Kejriwal had recently visited Ayodhya, the birth place of Lord Ram, and offered prayers there.

He also took part in an “aarti” on the bank of the Saryu river.

AAP is fighting the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, which are scheduled early next year.

Earlier this week, Kejriwal also announced to include Ayodhya in the Delhi government's pilgrimage sites.

He said the Delhi government will take senior citizens on pilgrimage to Ayodhya free of cost.

