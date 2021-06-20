Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday

Arvind Kejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday

PTI
PTI, New DelhiKejriwal to visit Punjab on Monday,
  • Jun 20 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 16:30 ist
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI photo

AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said he will be visiting Punjab on Monday.

The visit comes ahead of the Assembly polls in Punjab next year.

"Punjab wants change. The only hope is the Aam Aadmi Party. See you tomorrow at Amritsar," Kejriwal tweeted.

