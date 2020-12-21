Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to ban flights from UK amid new coronavirus strain fears

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to ban all flights from the UK after the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus which spreads far more quickly than usual.

"New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in the UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from the UK immediately," CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet.

