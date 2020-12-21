Arvind Kejriwal urges Centre to ban flights from UK amid new coronavirus strain fears

Ban flights from UK: Kejriwal on new coronavirus strain

DH Web Desk
  • Dec 21 2020, 12:26 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2020, 12:27 ist
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has urged the Centre to ban all flights from the UK after the emergence of a new strain of coronavirus which spreads far more quickly than usual.

"New mutation of coronavirus has emerged in the UK, which is a super-spreader. I urge central govt to ban all flights from the UK immediately," CM Arvind Kejriwal said in a tweet. 

More to follow...

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi
United Kingdom

