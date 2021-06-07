Delhi unlock: CM urges people to follow Covid norms

Arvind Kejriwal urges people to follow Covid norms as Delhi Metro, markets reopen

Malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 07 2021, 10:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 07 2021, 11:25 ist
The Delhi Metro resumed services from Monday. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to people to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour amid the unlocking process in the national capital.

Kejriwal on Saturday had announced further relaxations in the lockdown, and said Delhi Metro would operate at 50 per cent capacity and markets and malls in the national capital would open on an odd-even basis from June 7.

"Many activities are resuming in Delhi from today. But take all the precautions to prevent corona completely - wear a mask, keep social distance and keep washing hands, there should be no laxity at all," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

"One has to stay away from corona infection and also bring the economy back on track," the chief minister added.

Malls, markets and market complexes (except weekly markets) will open between 10 am to 8 pm on an odd-even basis in accordance with their shop numbers, from Monday morning.

The Delhi Metro also resumed services from Monday. However, only half of the available trains have been inducted into service with a frequency ranging from nearly five to 15 minutes on different lines, officials said.

Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal
Coronavirus lockdown
Coronavirus
Covid-19

