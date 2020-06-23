Delhi CM seeks army medicos for 10k bed Covid facility

Arvind Kejriwal writes to Amit Shah seeking doctors and nurses from ITBP, Army to run 10,000-bed COVID facility

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 23 2020, 18:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2020, 18:14 ist

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, demanding doctors and nurses from the ITBP and the Army to run a 10,000-bed Covid-19 care facility being set up in south Delhi, sources said.

They said the chief minister has also invited Shah to visit the facility being set up on the sprawling campus of spiritual organisation Radha Soami Satsang Beas (RSSB).

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Kejriwal has sought doctors and nurses from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and the Army to run the centre, the sources said.

The lush green RSSB campus is located near the Delhi-Haryana border.

The Covid-19 facility, which will be 1,700 feet long and 700 feet wide, will have 200 enclosures with 50 beds each.

This makeshift Covid-19 care facility will be the largest in the city so far. The work is expected to be completed by the end of June.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Arvind Kerjriwal
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Delhi
Amit Shah
ITBP

What's Brewing

New normal: Back into the groove

New normal: Back into the groove

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Volcano eruption linked to fall of Roman Republic?

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Saudi Arabia to hold 'very limited' hajj over Covid-19

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Apple switches to its own chips for Mac computers

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

Changes to Electricity Act: Diluting states' autonomy

 