As 'Chillai Kalan' begins, Srinagar records season’s coldest night

Srinagar recorded season's lowest temperature on Wednesday as the 40-day long harshest period of winter locally known as the 'Chillai Kalan' began in the Kashmir Valley.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at minus 4.2 degree Celsius which was the lowest this season and 1.1 degrees Celsius below the previous night, a MeT department official said.

The minimum temperature was minus 6.2 degrees Celsius in hill resort Pahalgam, which serves as base camp during the annual Amarnath Yatra, while north Kashmir’s famous ski-resort of Gulmarg recorded a low of minus 4.6 degrees Celsius, against the previous night's minus 4 degrees Celsius.

Kargil in Ladakh region continues to be the coldest place in the region with minimum temperature plummeting to minus 12.1 degrees Celsius while neighbouring Leh town recorded a low of minus 11.8 degrees Ladakh, the official said.

He said that due to clear skies, the night temperatures will show further dip and morning frost will be a general phenomenon from now on.

The minimum temperature dips below freezing point during 'Chillai Kalan' from December 21 to January 30 which is considered as the harshest period of winter in Kashmir. The gap between the day and night temperatures also narrows and, sometimes, the maximum temperature also remains below freezing point.