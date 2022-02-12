As Covid-19 recedes, schools may reopen in Kashmir soon

As Covid-19 cases continue to recede, administration in Kashmir mulls to reopen schools soon amid strict adherence to Covid Standard Operating Procedure (SoPs).

According to officials of the Education Department, the schools in Kashmir are likely to reopen from February 21 in a phased manner. “From 9th class onwards schools are reopening from February 21 and later a call will be taken on lower classes keeping in view the Covid-19 situation,” they said.

Pertinently, on February 7, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had said that the government will monitor the Covid situation for the next 15 days and if the graph dips further, the administration will discuss the issue accordingly take a call on re-opening of schools.

Earlier, on November 20, the government had announced winter vacations for all schools of the Kashmir division from December 6 to February 28.

Like the rest of the country, educational institutions in J&K were shut in March 2020 in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. However, schools in Kashmir valley have remained almost closed since August 5, 2019, when the Center revoked the special status of J&K and put the region under a security lockdown.

There are some 13800 schools across the valley where some 12 lakh students study. An official of the School Education department said, previously the schools had remained closed continuously for eight months from July 2016 to March 2017 when summer unrest broke out in Kashmir following the killing of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani.

In 1990, when militancy erupted, schools remained shut for five months from December 1989 to May 1990. “Back then, the schools couldn’t reopen on March 1 after winter break as the insurgency was at its peak. The schools opened on May 15 1990, and again in September that year the schools had to be shut as the government employees went on a strike for 72 days,” he recalled.

