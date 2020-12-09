As Delhi battles air pollution, Kejriwal inaugurates truck-mounted anti-smog gun

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Wednesday inaugurated a truck-mounted anti-smog gun to combat the worsening dust pollution in the national capital, where the air quality has been in the unhealthy category all through the winter.

The anti-smog gun is fed by a 5,000-litre water tank and can work for 3-4 hours continuously.

It is mounted on a BS-VI emission standards engine truck which causes lesser vehicular pollution, said a government statement.

Under the Delhi government's ‘Yuddh, Pradushan ke Viruddh (war on the pollution)’ campaign, the Public Works Department (PWD) has installed 23 anti-smog guns at key intersections and construction sites across Delhi, it said.

The PWD has also taken the responsibility of sprinkling water on trees, roads, and construction sites to combat dust pollution.

The number of anti-smog guns and water tankers will be further increased if required, and directed by the chief minister, added the statement.