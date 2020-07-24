As lockdown continues, Covid-19 cases decline in J&K

As strict lockdown in the valley entered the second day, Covid-19 positive cases saw almost 50% decline with 353 cases reported across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday against 718 reported on Thursday.

The Kashmir division had 224 cases today while Jammu region reported 129 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total tally in the Union Territory to 16782. Srinagar district which was reporting over 100 cases daily from the last few days reported just 40 positives on Friday. On July 20, J&K had reported 751 positive cases which was the highest single day tally.

With 40 new cases, the number of active cases in Srinagar reached 2088 while total active cases across Kashmir 5,736. Currently, a health official said, these patients are admitted in various hospitals in the city. Although J&K government has recently reduced the admission time of Covid-19 patients by four days, by modifying the discharge policy, the hospitals meant for coronavirus cases are full to capacity, he said.

Due to worsening Covid-19 situation, authorities imposed strict restrictions in Kashmir on Thursday for six-days. No movement of people, except medical emergencies and essential services, was allowed with most of the roads barricaded by the police in Srinagar city.

In most parts of Srinagar and other districts police vehicles fitted with public addresses systems continued to urge people to stay indoors and follow the advisories in letter and spirit.

Jammu and Kashmir has one of the highest Covid-19 cases in the country per million of population, which is nearly 1,350 cases per million. According to the 2011 census, J&K’s population is 12.5 million.

The national average per million population so far is 955. With poor health infrastructure and climatic conditions, Kashmir has also becomes one of the most high-risk zones for the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, novel coronavirus on Friday claimed eight more lives in J&K, taking the toll of deaths due to Covid-19 to 296 in the UT. While 275 deaths have been reported from Kashmir and 21 are from Jammu.