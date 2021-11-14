As Yogi Adityanath hurries through projects, top BJP leaders set to rush to Uttar Pradesh

Apparently anticipating assembly election notification by the end of the year, the Uttar Pradesh government has been hurrying through the developmental projects, which are to be inaugurated by top BJP leaders, including prime minister Narendra Modi, in the next few days.

Modi, who was the most sought after leader by the party leaders here, would be visiting the state thrice in the next fortnight.

The other senior leaders, who were likely to visit the state this month, including union ministers Amit Shah, Dharmendra Pradhan and Smriti Irani and BJP president J P Nadda.

Modi would be inaugurating the Poorvanchal Expressway at Sultanpur on Tuesday. He would again visit the state on Friday for inaugurating several projects at Jhansi, according to the BJP sources here.

The prime minister was also likely to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, this month. The date of his visit was yet to be finalised.

The state government has lined up several other projects, including Ganga Expressway, Bundelkhand Expressway, the Goarkhpur AIIMS and some other projects which would be inaugurated by Modi, Shah and others in the next few days.

While the state BJP leaders here found nothing wrong in hurrying with the projects before the assembly polls, which is due in March next year, and getting them inaugurated by top leaders, the opposition leaders said that it reflected that the BJP had sensed defeat in the polls.

"BJP leaders are rushing to the state as they are nervous...they know that the state government has done precious little during its stint...they are sensing defeat in the polls," Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said.

UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lallu also echoed similar sentiments. "BJP knows that it can not win the elections....the state government is getting incomplete projects to be inaugurated by the prime minister and others to fool the people but it will not succeed," Lallu said.

