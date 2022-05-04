Ashok Gehlot cornered over communal violence in Rajasthan

Facing attack from the Opposition on bulldozer politics, most recently in party-ruled Madhya Pradesh, the BJP got a stick to beat the Congress in the narrative war after the second communal clash in the poll-bound state within a month.

Launching an all-out offensive against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot after communal tension flared up in the latter's hometown Jodhpur, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat addressed a protest by the party in the town while senior party leaders of the saffron party and the VHP vied with one another in painting the Congress government in the state as strengthening the hands of "rioters".

"Congress' hand is with the rioters (Congress Ka Haanth Dangaion Ke Saath), tweeted the joint general secretary of VHP, Surendra Jain, alleging a "crowd of Jihadis attacked Hindus" after "replacing the saffron flag with Islamic flag" first and the violence did not stop even after trio colour replaced the two flags.

He said the violence in Jodhpur is the second incident after Karauli violence last month during a bike rally carried out by Hindu outfits on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. "Why do these riots take place only in those places where there is the government of Congress or secular anti-Hindu government," asked Jain in a video message.

The Jodhpur violence has taken place less than a fortnight before the main Opposition Congress party is going to organise a brainstorming session (Chintan Shivir) to thrash out a revival and winning strategy for it in elections.

The violence sparked off after some Muslim community members attempted to install Eid flags alongside the statue of a freedom fighter while of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa; while some members of the Hindu community alleged that a saffron flag, which they had put up there ahead of Parshuram Jayanti, had gone missing.

The violence happened on the eve of Parshuram Jayanti last night and has increased the political temperature in the switch state, which goes to the polls next year.

BJP state president Satish Poonia said, "Putting up an Islamic flag on the statue of freedom fighter Balmukund Bissa by anti-social elements and removing saffron flags put up on Parshuram Jayanti is condemnable."

He said such incidents result from the "vote bank politics and the appeasement by Congress".

Gehlot took to Twitter to promise that "criminals irrespective of whichever religion they belong to will not be spared if their involvement was established". Gehlot appealed for calm, referring to "Marwar's tradition of brotherhood among followers of all religion." He also said these are "experiments" being carried out by the BJP to polarise people.