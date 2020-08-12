Gehlot hopes Raj assembly to discuss Covid-19 crisis

Ashok Gehlot hopes coronavirus crisis will be discussed in assembly session

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Aug 12 2020, 23:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2020, 23:59 ist

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday hoped that members of the Rajasthan assembly will openly discuss various issues of the state during the upcoming session beginning on August 14.

He also hoped for the support from the Opposition in providing good governance in the state.

"The legislative assembly is beginning on August 14, I hope that during the session, we will be able to openly discuss the Covid-19 situation in the state and its financial conditions due to the lockdown," Gehlot said in a tweet. 

"I am sure, there will be support from the ruling as well as opposition sides in providing good governance and this will give new confidence to the people of the state," he added.

Rajasthan
Ashok Gehlot
Assembly session

