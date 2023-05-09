Ashok Gehlot's leader seems to be Vasundhara Raje, not Sonia Gandhi, says Sachin Pilot in fresh salvo against CM

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Tuesday hit out at Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over his comments on Vasundhara Raje Scindia.

Speaking to reporters, the former Rajasthan deputy chief minister said, "After listening to Gehlot's speech in Dholpur, it seems like his leader is Vasundhara Raje Scindia and not Sonia Gandhi".

"For the first time, I am seeing someone criticise MPs and MLAs of their own party. Praising leaders from BJP and dishonouring Congress leaders is beyond my understanding, this is absolutely wrong," Pilot said.

He added that he will hold a five-day-long 'Jan Sangarsh Yatra' against corruption from Ajmer to Jaipur starting May 11. "After listening to Ashok Gehlot's speech in Dholpur, I have understood why we could not take action on the cases of corruption in the last 4.5 years. No leader is more important that the public," he added.

The Rajasthan Chief Minister had on Sunday claimed Raje and two other BJP leaders helped save his government during the 2020 revolt by his party MLAs. Gehlot also took potshots at the rebel Congress MLAs saying they should return the money they had taken from the BJP so that they can carry out their duty without any pressure.

In July 2020, 19 Congress MLAs, including Pilot, had revolted against Gehlot's leadership. The month-long crisis ended after the intervention of the party high command, following which Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister and state Congress president.

In the past too, Pilot and Gehlot have openly traded barbs at each other over various issues.

(With agency inputs)