Ashram flyover closed for traffic: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory

The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory suggesting alternate routes for commuters since the Ashram flyover has been closed for traffic for the construction of a connecting road, officials said.

In continuation to the previous advisory on December 30 about the linking of the Ashram flyover with the DND flyway, it has been suggested that commuters coming from C V Raman Marg take a right turn at Taimur Nagar cut, Ring Road to reach Sarai Kale Khan, NH-24, Ghaziabad and Noida.

Those coming from New Friends Colony, Sukhdev Bihar, Shaheen Bagh, Sarai Julena, and Jamia have been advised to follow Mathura Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Outer Ring Road, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg to reach Lajpat Nagar Market, AlIMS and Dhaula Kuan.

Commuters from Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, Jangpura, Bhogal, and CGO Complex have been advised to follow Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, Outer Ring Road, Modi Mill Flyover, Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Badarpur and Faridabad, the advisory said.

The advisory further advised motorists from Noida to follow Kalindi Kunj, Jasola and Sarita Vihar, to reach IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, and Chirag Delhi. Those coming from IGI Airport, Outer Ring Road, IIT, Chirag Delhi are advised to follow Modi Mill Flyover Mathura Road, Sarita Vihar, Jasola, Kalindi Kunj to reach Noida and Badarpur.

The motorists from Ghaziabad, Noida via NH-24 and the ITO side (Ring Road) are advised to follow Barapullah Flyover to reach Lajpat Nagar, Defence Colony, AlIMS and Dhaula Kuan, the advisory stated.

Delhi Traffic Police has identified the prominent spots and proposed locations for traffic diversion and an adequate number of traffic signages have been affixed there, it said.

A total of 70 traffic police personnel and 16 marshals from PWD have been deployed on the entire stretch. In coordination with the PWD, the works of road re-carpeting, widening, and installation of traffic signal at the Taimur Nagar cut have been done, the advisory said.

A contractor had told PTI the work to link the Ashram flyover with the DND Flyway is going on round the clock and will be wrapped up in 45 days.