ASI to survey UP's Jama Masjid to verify temple claims

ASI agrees to survey Jama Masjid in UP's Badaun to verify temple claims

A lawyer on behalf of the ASI appeared before the court, agreeing to carry out the survey and also sought time for it

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • May 07 2023, 15:55 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 16:41 ist
Jama Masjid. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has given an application in Badaun court, for carrying out a survey of the Jama Masjid there.

A lawyer on behalf of the ASI appeared before the court, agreeing to carry out the survey and also sought time for it.

Mukesh Patel, state president of Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, had filed an application in the court of civil judge, senior division, Badaun in September 2022, claiming that the Jama Masjid was Neelkanth Mahadev temple that was destroyed and converted into a mosque.

Also Read: ASI Additional Director General Janhwij Sharma given charge as DG

The Mahasabha had sought a survey of the mosque by the ASI.

It made three parties to the case, including ASI, state government and the mosque committee.

According to Hindu Mahasabha's advocate Ved Prakash Sahu, the ASI will carry out survey of the Jama Masjid and thereafter submit its report in court.

The court had given 15 days' time to the ASI for submitting the report, Sahu added.

The next date for hearing of the case is May 30.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Jama Masjid
ASI

Related videos

What's Brewing

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Only these CMs have completed a full-term in Karnataka

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

Vietnam reports record-high temperature

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

‘Stranger Things’ Season 5 delayed amid writers' strike

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

Pune's cake artist breaks own record with 200 kg icing

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

AI takeover claim fuels Hollywood writers' strike

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Raga, Tana, tech nirvana!

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

Tribal issues persist amid election brouhaha in K'taka

DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index

DH Toon | India slips in World Press Freedom Index

Grappling for greater accountability in India’s sports

Grappling for greater accountability in India’s sports

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' pushed to September 7

 