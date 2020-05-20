ASI arrested for molesting 23-yr-old woman in Rajasthan

An assistant sub-inspector of the Rajasthan Police was arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old woman in Alwar district of the state, officials said on Wednesday.

The woman, who works in a company in Neemrana in Bhiwadi, had gone to file a complaint at the Neemrana police station after being referred there by a police chowki, they said.

After registering the complaint, chowki in-charge Surendra Singh, an ASI aged around 45 years, took the woman in his vehicle on the pretext of dropping her to her place, the officials said.

Instead, Singh took her to the Japanese industrial zone in Neemrana and allegedly molested her there, they said.

"She lodged a complaint of molestation against the ASI on May 17. Her statement was recorded and the accused was arrested on Tuesday," Superintendent of Police, Bhiwadi, Amandeep Singh Kapoor said.

Station House Officer, Neemrana police station, Sanjay Sharma said the woman had sought help for ration which was arranged.

"She was running out of ration and claimed that the company has not given her salary. I got her ration. A few days later, she again contacted me saying that she was not in a position to pay rent for accommodation and she was being pressured for it.

"To this, I asked her to file a complaint and since the matter was related to chowki, I referred the matter to its in-charge," he said.