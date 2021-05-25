At 156, Delhi's daily Covid-19 deaths lowest since April 16; positivity rate at nearly two-month low

Delhi recorded 156 Covid fatalities on Tuesday, the lowest since April 16, while 1,568 new cases were reported as the positive rate dipped to nearly two-month low of 2.14 per cent, according to the daily health bulletin.

This is the third day in a row that the daily cases in the national capital have remained below 2,000.

According to the health bulletin, the 156 new fatalities pushed the death toll to 23,565.

The number of deaths reported on Tuesday (156) is the lowest since April 16 when the national capital had witnessed 141 fatalities. The positivity rate of 2.14 per cent is also the lowest since March 27, when it stood at 1.70 per cent, according to the data made available.

On Monday, the national capital had recorded 1,550 fresh Covid-19 cases and 207 fatalities. The positivity rate was 2.52 per cent.

On Sunday, 1,649 cases and 189 deaths were recorded, while the positivity rate had dipped to 2.42 per cent.

Before they started coming down a few days ago, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up since April 19, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20, rising to 306 fatalities on April 22.

On May 2, the city registered a record 407 deaths, according to the official data.

A total of 73,406 tests, including 47,494 RT-PCR tests and 25,912 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

Out of 25,035 beds in hospitals, 17,163 are vacant.

The number of active cases stands at 21,739, of which 11,915 are under home isolation, while the number of active cases decreased to 21,739 on Tuesday from 24,578 the day before, the bulletin said.

The number of home isolation patients dipped to 11,915 from 13,806, while the number of containment zones dropped to 39,640 from 45,483 a day before, the bulletin said.

The number of cumulative cases on Tuesday stood at 14,19,986. Over 13.7 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.