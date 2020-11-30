At 2.0 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu coldest in Rajasthan

At 2.0 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu coldest in Rajasthan

Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius

PTI
PTI, Jaipur,
  • Nov 30 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2020, 13:56 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Mount Abu was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a night temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Monday.

In plains, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Sikar 6.0 in, Pilani 7.1, Bhilwara 8.0, Eran Road 8.8, Sriganganagar 9.1 and Ajmer 9.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather office, the night temperature at most places is likely to drop in the coming days.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mount Abu
Rajasthan
Winter
Temperature

What's Brewing

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant

 