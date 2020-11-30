At 2.0 degrees Celsius, Mount Abu coldest in Rajasthan

Mount Abu was recorded as the coldest place in Rajasthan with a night temperature of 2.0 degrees Celsius, the MeT Department said on Monday.
In plains, Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 5.5 degrees Celsius, Sikar 6.0 in, Pilani 7.1, Bhilwara 8.0, Eran Road 8.8, Sriganganagar 9.1 and Ajmer 9.8 degrees Celsius.
According to the weather office, the night temperature at most places is likely to drop in the coming days.
Farmers brave cold, violence, stand firm on demands
Football in hijab: Thai lesbians tackle stereotypes
Messi, Barcelona remember Maradona in winning style
The Lead: Avinash on his 'rare role' in Kannada cinema
DH Toon | PM fails to address farmers' 'Mann Ki Baat'
More marvels? ASI plans big dig at Hampi
Recycling: Scientists turn rural school self-reliant