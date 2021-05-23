At 3,308 daily Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir dip slightly

There was a slight dip in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday while the deaths saw a slight increase in the last 24 hours compared to the previous day.

According to the daily media bulletin, the Union Territory (UT) recorded 51 deaths and 3,308 fresh Covid-19 cases on Sunday. On Saturday, the UT had reported 48 deaths and 3408 Covid-19 cases.

Of the 51 fresh deaths on Sunday, 35 were reported from Jammu region, taking its death toll to 1,703 while 16 more deaths on Sunday took the Kashmir valley's tally to 1,861. Jammu is leading in the number of deaths reported during the second wave of Covid-19, while Kashmir is witnessing a higher number of infection cases.

On Sunday out of 3,308 fresh cases, 2,187 were reported from Kashmir valley and 1,121 from Jammu. Srinagar, as per the data, is witnessing a decline in Covid-19 cases with 511 cases reported on Sunday. Earlier this month, Srinagar had reported more than 1,100 cases per day.

Read | In one month, Covid-19 deaths more than double in Jammu

The active cases have also seen a decline since last week. From a high of 52,848 active cases on May 13, the cases have come down to 47,437 in 10 days. The tally of recoveries in the UT has reached 2,19,620 which is over 81 per cent of the total cases.

As per the details shared by the health department, 5,486 hospital beds have been designated for Covid-19 patients, of which 3,085 are occupied by patients admitted in various hospitals across J&K. 2,562 Covid patients are on oxygen support and 136 on ventilator support.

On Saturday, J&K administration extended the lockdown in all 20 districts of the UT till May 31. Corona curfew was imposed in J&K on April 29 has and since been extended several times.

Meanwhile, for the 25th consecutive day on Sunday, restrictions remained imposed across the UT to contain the unabated rise in Covid-19 cases and deaths. Majority of the people remained confined to their homes even as streets continued to wear a deserted look while shops and business establishments remained closed, and traffic off the roads.

Police and paramilitary forces have closed majority of the roads with barbed wires and barricades to stop the movement of people.