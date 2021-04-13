Delhi records hottest day so far this month

At 40.2 degrees Celsius, Delhi records hottest day so far this month

IMD officials said a heatwave is not predicted in Delhi for another week

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 13 2021, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2021, 22:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Delhi on Tuesday recorded a maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius, the highest so far this month, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The minimum temperature settled at 19.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, it said.

The mercury is expected to hover around 40 degrees Celsius for the next two days. Thereafter, cloudy skies are likely to bring it down by two to three notches.

IMD officials said a heatwave is not predicted in Delhi for another week.

A heatwave is declared in plains when the maximum temperature is more than 40 degrees Celsius and at least 4.5 notches above normal.

A severe heatwave is declared if the departure from normal temperature is more than 6.5 degrees Celsius, according to the IMD. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
Met Department
weather

Related videos

What's Brewing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

The fight over offensive terms in computing

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

How the first Tokyo Olympics changed the face of Japan

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

The challenges that Covid-19 poses for women in science

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

How Japan will release radioactive water into the ocean

 