At 94, Parkash Singh Badal may not be done with politics just yet

At 94, Parkash Singh Badal, the patriarch of Shiromani Akali Dal, appears not to be done with politics just yet. Ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections, the party is likely to heavily bank on the popular and charismatic leader to woo voters.

While his son, Sukhbir Singh Badal, has largely been the face of the party in the upcoming elections, Badal, the five-time CM, is still crucial for SAD's chances in the high-octane poll season. The party had parted ways with the BJP ostensibly due to controversial farm laws, which are now repealed by the Centre. Some reports have suggested that the alliance is maybe back on the table.

Party leaders said that Badal, despite his age, holds considerable influence over not only the voters but also the party's cadre in the state. “He is a vote catcher for the party and holds enormous sway on the cadre. Sukhbir may be at the helm but everyone knows that the patriarch and his campaign will make a crucial difference to party’s fortunes in the forthcoming elections,” a leader told News18.

Sukhbir, the son, is too seen naming his father in public, suggesting that Punjab and Badal can't be seen independent of each other. “In his nineties and he still amazes me with his childlike enthusiasm and energy. His wisdom is unmatched and his experience unparalleled. I see the whole of Punjab in him whereas he sees Punjab in all of us. He is not just mine - Parkash Punjab Da!!’’ Sukhbir wrote on Twitter.

SAD, which is contesting polls in alliance with Bahujan Samaj Party, is yet to announce a candidate for Lambi, where Badal has contested from since 1997. Insiders have reportedly said that it can be ruled out that he will repeat his candidature. He will also be one of the oldest persons to contest elections.

While Badal has largely refrained from public appearances due to the pandemic, he recently addressed a rally. A leader told the publication that the big crowds at the rally was indicative of the reach and influence of the leader.

Badal was largely absent from politics after SAD was ousted out of power in 2017, but he was seen campaigning for Harsimrat Kaur Badal from Bathinda parliamentary seat in 2019 general elections. He is also reportedly active in his area and attends local functions and rituals even though he is not seen in the state Assembly.

