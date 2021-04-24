At least 10 killed, 38 missing in an avalanche in Uttarakhand

At least 10 workers of the Border Roads Organisation have died and 38 others are still missing in an avalanche triggered by a glacier close to the India-China border in Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district late Friday night.

The avalanche was reported near Sumna area where Army and ITBP have their respective posts near the India-China Border, Uttarakhand Director General of Police Ashok Kumar said.

Army officials said 384 persons from the avalanche site have been rescued and 10 bodies have been recovered so far.

Kumar said the avalanche hit two Border Roads Organisation camps in the area that had 430 labourers working on road construction activity in the region.

All the 291 workers in the first BRO camp have reported to the Army Post at Sumna, Kumar said adding that several workers in the second camp have not returned.

Efforts are being made to revive communication networks as roads are closed due to heavy snowfall, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat said after an aerial survey of the area.

Sumna, where the avalanche occurred, is approximately 25 km from Malari village and located near the confluence of Girthigad and Kiogad, two streams that originate from Dhauli Ganga.

The Reni village downstream of Dhauli Ganga was the site of a massive avalanche in February that killed at least 80 people and destroyed two hydro-electric power projects. As many as 126 people are still missing.