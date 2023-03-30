At least 11 killed in Indore temple stepwell collapse

At least 11 killed in temple stepwell collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

A rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped

PTI, Indore,
  • Mar 30 2023, 13:38 ist
  • updated: Mar 30 2023, 17:23 ist
Ambulances arrive at the temple after the roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (well) situated in a temple collapsed during Ram Navmi celebrations, in Indore, Thursday, March 30, 2023. At least 25 people are feared to have fallen inside, according to officials. Credit: PTI Photo

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival leaving at least 11 dead and several trapped.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.

 

An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well in Madhya Pradesh state.

Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars, and policemen using ropes to seal the area.

Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.

Indore
Madhya Pradesh
India News

