At least 11 killed in temple stepwell collapse in Madhya Pradesh's Indore

The roof of an ancient ‘bavdi’ (a large well) situated in a temple here collapsed on Thursday during Ram Navami festival leaving at least 11 dead and several trapped.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation has been launched to save those feared trapped, an official said.

VIDEO | "11 bodies have been recovered so far. The rescue operation is on (At Indore's Beleshwar Mahadev temple)," says Madhya Pradesh CM @ChouhanShivraj. pic.twitter.com/7yByhFnieS — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 30, 2023

An eyewitness said that a large number of people had gathered on the roof of the ancient bavdi and it caved in as it was unable to bear the load.

Television footage showed emergency workers using ropes and ladders to reach those trapped in the well in Madhya Pradesh state.

Other videos showed the caved-in floor and mangled steel bars, and policemen using ropes to seal the area.

Temples across India were brimming with devotees on the occasion of Ram Navami, the birthday of the Hindu deity Lord Ram.