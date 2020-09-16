12 missing as boat capsizes in Chambal river in Kota

At least 12 people missing as boat capsizes in Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota

PTI
PTI, Kota,
  • Sep 16 2020, 12:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 16 2020, 12:11 ist
Representative Photo. Credit: PTI

Nearly 12 people are missing after a boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Bundi district of Rajasthan capsized in the Chambal river here on Wednesday morning, police said.

Around 25 people were rescued, they added.

The incident took place near the Dhibri Chambal area under the Khatoli police station limits of Kota.

"A boat carrying over 40 devotees to a temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district capsized in Chambal river under Khatoli police station of Kota district at around 8.45 am on Wednesday," Superintendent of Police, Kota Rural, Sharad Choudhary told PTI.

Around 20-25 people are reported to have managed to swim to the shore or have been rescued, while 10-12 people are reported missing, the SP said, adding that he and the Kota district collector were on the way to the spot.

A rescue operation is underway, Choudhary said.

According to locals, 40–50 people, including women and children, had left for the Kamleshwar Mahadev temple in Indergarh area of Bundi district from villages in Khatoli police station area on Wednesday morning.

boat capsized
Rajasthan
Chambal River
Kota

