At least 3 dead, 17 missing in landslide near Gaurikund, search ops resume

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit the spot to review the search and rescue operations.

PTI, Rudraprayag ,
  • Aug 05 2023, 11:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2023, 12:28 ist
NDRF and SDRF personnel conduct rescue and search operation following a landslide due to rains at Gaurikund in Rudraprayag. Credit: PTI Photo

A search operation to trace people who went missing following a landslide triggered by a flashflood near Gaurikund this week resumed on Saturday morning.

District disaster management officer Nandan Singh Rajwar said three bodies have been found so far and 17 people are missing. However, the district administration had on Friday said that four bodies had been recovered.

According to Rajwar, around 100 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel, along with a team of the local administration, are engaged in the search operation.

Drones are being used as well, he added.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is scheduled to visit the spot to review the search and rescue operations.

Also Read | Shimla-Chandigarh national highway blocked after landslide

Three shops were washed away in the landslide following the flashflood in a rainfed waterfall at Daat Puliya near Gaurikund on the way to Kedarnath on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday, leaving 20 people missing.

The Mandakini river flows around 50 metres below the spot where the shops were located.

