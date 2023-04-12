At least 4 dead in firing at Bathinda Military Station

The Army said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 12 2023, 09:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 12 2023, 10:11 ist
Credit: Twitter/@ANI

Four people were killed in a firing incident at Bathinda military station in Punjab on Wednesday morning, the Army said.

It said quick reaction teams were activated following the firing incident at 4:35 am.

"A firing incident reported in the early hours of the morning around 04:35 hours inside Bathinda Military Station. Quick Reaction Teams were activated and the area was cordoned off and sealed," the Army said in a statement.

It said search operations are in progress.

"Four fatal casualties reported. Further details being ascertained," it said. 

The details of the incident are not immediately known.

Punjab
Shooting
India News

