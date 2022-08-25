At least dozen AAP MLAs go incommunicado ahead of meet called by Arvind Kejriwal

At least a dozen AAP MLAs have gone incommunicado ahead of a crucial meeting convened by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at his residence on Thursday to discuss alleged poaching attempts by the BJP, sources in the party said.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 11 am.

The sources said all the 62 Delhi MLAs of the Aam Aam Party (AAP) have been called for the meeting.

Refusing to divulge the names of the legislators who could not be contacted, one of the sources said, "Let them get in touch with us first."

Four AAP MLAs who had claimed on Wednesday that they were approached by BJP leaders with an offer to switch sides said they were told that the saffron party was in touch with "20-25 MLAs" of the Kejriwal-led party.

The AAP government has also convened a special session of the Delhi Assembly on Friday over CBI, ED probes, raids targeting its ministers and the "poaching" efforts made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The BJP has challenged the AAP to reveal the names of those who allegedly contacted its MLAs with an offer to switch sides and charged that the Kejriwal-led party is trying hard to divert attention from the Delhi government's liquor "scam".